Fire breaks out at Weston flat
Firefighters were called to tackle a flat fire which had started in the centre of Weston.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service arrived at Newland Road around 4pm to extinguish a two-storey flat which was ablaze.
A neighbour told the Mercury that plumes of black smoke passed through their window, covering the street before firefighters were called.
A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews contained the fire quickly and remained on scene to determine the cause.
They said: "The fire affected the first floor flat.
"Crews extinguished the fire by 5.19pm but remained on scene to damp down the area.
"Later in the evening, a fire investigation officer attended the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was found to be accidental."
No one was injured in the fire.