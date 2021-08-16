Fire breaks out at Weston flat

Published: 11:24 AM August 16, 2021

Firefighters were called to tackle a flat fire which had started in the centre of Weston.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service arrived at Newland Road around 4pm to extinguish a two-storey flat which was ablaze.

A neighbour told the Mercury that plumes of black smoke passed through their window, covering the street before firefighters were called.

The fire was extinguished within two hours and the cause was deemed to be accidental. - Credit: Submitted

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews contained the fire quickly and remained on scene to determine the cause.

They said: "The fire affected the first floor flat.

"Crews extinguished the fire by 5.19pm but remained on scene to damp down the area.

"Later in the evening, a fire investigation officer attended the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was found to be accidental."

No one was injured in the fire.



