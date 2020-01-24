Advanced search

Picture Past: Strikes, sewer pipes and British Standard Time

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 January 2020

Studies of children who were entertained at a party given by by the local branch of the Registered Plumbers Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Studies of children who were entertained at a party given by by the local branch of the Registered Plumbers Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Archant

Almost 100 workers at a factory in Weston downed tools in solidarity with a fellow worker, who had been dismissed in Birmingham.

Front Page 30th January 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURYFront Page 30th January 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Workers at Alldays and Peacock had been on Strike for a week along with workers at the Birmingham factory after a shop steward, who was a member of the Amalgamated Union of Engineering and Foundry Workers (AEF), was sacked for alleged negligence.

His fellow workers demanded his reinstatement and said no previous complaint had been made about his workmanship during his 17 years at the company.

Pickets were constructed by workers to stop materials getting in or out of the site.

This was the first strike at the Weston factory, which made gearboxes, industrial fans and ventilation equipment in the eight years it had been open.

Ads 30th January 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAds 30th January 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

■ The road from Churchill to Weston was blocked for more than eight hours on the evening of January 26, when a large lorry carrying 18 tonnes of concrete sewer pipes shed part of its load.

The vehicle was travelling from Churchill Gate towards Sandford when it had to negotiate roadworks close to where a new main sewer was being laid.

While passing these works, a grass verge collapsed, and the vehicle collided with a wall and an electricity supply pole, sending overhead cables crashing down and leaving several houses in the area with no electricity.

The driver, Mr Reginald Harris, was not injured in the crash.

Ads 30th January 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURYAds 30th January 1970 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

■ Weston Borough Council's finance and general purposes committee voted for British Standard Time, with its 'dark mornings and additional costs' to be scrapped.

A Government review of British Standard Time was due later in the year and views were being sought from local authorities on the system.

Town Clerk R G Lickfold said: "I am certain British Standard Time, as far as Weston is concerned, is considerably disadvantageous - for example, the extra cost of £1,700 for early morning lighting and the £1,500 for amendment of the clocks."

In addition, he claimed the dark mornings meant workers such as road sweepers had to start later in the interests of safety.

Upper Church Road Traders Association held their first gala night at the Glengarry. Picture: WESTON MERCURYUpper Church Road Traders Association held their first gala night at the Glengarry. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

He said: "The men dislike the later start, the shorter lunch hour and the later finish."

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Hayes & Yeading LIVE BLOG

Weston AFC V Truro City. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston backs coach Mackay relishing ‘biggest game of season’ against Barnstaple

Weston celebrate scoring their second try against Exeter University. (Picture: Josh Thomas)

Weston will use frustrating postponements as fuel to drive them on claims Laird

Weston havent played since their 2-1 victory at home to Hartley Wintney on the 7 January.

Picture Past: Strikes, sewer pipes and British Standard Time

Studies of children who were entertained at a party given by by the local branch of the Registered Plumbers Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke

Ferocious Dog will perform at the cider festival. Picture: Kev Davis
Drive 24