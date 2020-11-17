Published: 10:30 AM November 17, 2020 Updated: 10:37 AM November 17, 2020

The new games room at The Stable, which stocks 55 board games. - Credit: Jemma Coles

A popular venue in the centre of Weston had just opened a new games room when the facility was closed due to a second national lockdown.

Jemma Coles has seen a lot of changes during her 19 months working at the Stable - Credit: Jemma Coles

Chief executive at The Stable in Wadham Street, Jemma Coles, introduced a new games room on October 22.

However, she had to shut it down, along with the café, on November 5, resulting in the loss of a number of bookings.

Office space available for hire at The Stable - Credit: Jemma Coles

The Stable is still welcoming any room bookings from support groups who might need space to continue on through the current pandemic, once the lockdown restrictions have eased.

And the games room and café are due to reopen on December 2. Jemma hopes this facility will become as big a hit with the students in Weston, as it is within the community in Bristol.

She said: “This kind of venue is really popular in Bristol and there are students next door, so I hope they will enjoy using this space to have a fun break from their studying.”

There are 500 board games stored at the café and 350 different varieties will be available at a time, while the others are kept in quarantine. Two to four-hour, time slots will be allocated to participants.

It has been 19 months since Jemma took over running the main building, which is home to more than 70 business; and she is keen for people to know what they have to offer.

This includes 25 offices, a dance studio, café, space for textile artists and Hope uniform exchange shop.

The uniform exchange shop at The Stable, run in partnership with Hope church. - Credit: Jemma Coles

She said: “So many people don’t realise everything we do here. There are so many things people can get involved with.

"There are 17 yoga teachers, offering a range of classes. Adult Zumba and children’s tap and ballet classes are held in the dance studio.

"Artists are in the back, working with felt and making everything by hand. "They do commissioned work and hoped to run a Christmas felting workshop.

"At the front is a uniform exchange shop in partnership with Hope Church.”

Jemma has recently been nominated for the Plunkett Foundation Community Contribution Award and hopes to make a difference to people living and working in the area, serving the community by working closely with North Somerset Council.

The Stable is a not-for-profit community interest company and one of its special features is its community café, which has a menu with no set price list - people pay what they can afford.

Kind staff at the Stable Café have also been helping families who are struggling during the pandemic.

Staff distributed almost 20,000 packed lunches to children in Weston during the first lockdown and school holidays.

Money was raised by donations from people in the community via The Stable’s JustGiving page.

Outside The Stable pub, in Wadham Street, Weston - Credit: Jemma Coles

Jemma said: “The Stable is about creating a fab place to work and play and improving the local economy.

"We try to fill gaps, provide services and fill empty spaces with things the community around us has asked for.”

Jemma, aged 40, used to work in Glastonbury Redbrick building art centre; and over the years has gained the reputation of being the Gordon Ramsay of charities, through supporting and guiding struggling organisations.

Jemma said: “I have helped several organisations that were struggling and got them on track, making sure they are running as best they can. This got me the reputation of being a bit of a Gordon Ramsay in my work.”

Over the next 12 months Jemma hopes The Stable will continue to grow and create employment opportunities, working in partnerships with other organisations and supporting more independent business owners to start up and grow.

The conference area at The Stable - Credit: Jemma Coles

The Stable is currently closed to businesses, unless they are unable to work from home.

Businesses must check Government guidelines to find out whether they can continue running.