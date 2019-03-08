Advanced search

Dancers donate thousands to Stroke Association

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 March 2019

Performers from Next Step Dance Academy handing over their donation to the Stroke Association.

Talented dancers handed almost £2,000 to the Stroke Association after putting on a charity show in aid of the cause.

Kirstie Pedder, principle of Next Step Dance Academy, organised a performance to raise money for the charity which offered her a lifeline after she suffered from a stroke last year.

The 32-year-old mum from West Wick believes dancing helped her to recover and regain her mobility and balance.

She decided to hold a dance show to thank the charity which provided her family with vital support while she was recovering.

The dance recital at St Anne’s Primary School raised £1,958 for the cause.

Delighted dancers handed their donation over to the Stroke Association.

Next Step Dance Academy is hoping to continue its good work by taking part in a tap-athon in November to raise money for Children In Need.

The dance academy teaches ballet, tap, modern and street dance.

