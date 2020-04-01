Parking charges waived for essential workers during pandemic

Cllr Mark Canniford said the measures will remain in place until further notice. Archant

Parking charges in North Somerset are being waived for NHS staff and key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essential workers such as NHS, social care staff, volunteers and key workers can now park for free to enable them to carry out their critical work.

This applies to on-street pay and display areas and council-run car parks. They can also park without time limit in areas where it is free but usually time restricted.

The workers should put some form of identification in their windscreen to show they are key workers.

In addition, the council is providing free nearby parking for NHS staff attending training at Weston College in the town centre next week.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the council’s executive member responsible for parking said: “We’re asking everyone not to travel unless it’s absolutely essential and to park responsibly because it remains vital that emergency services, delivery drivers and carers visiting vulnerable members of the community can continue to access all areas.”

These measures will remain in place until further notice.