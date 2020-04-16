Mental health support line launched to help people during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 April 2020
Archant
A mental health trust has launched a 24-hour telephone support service for people who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The uncertainty around coronavirus and the constant news about the pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health, particularly those already living with conditions like anxiety and OCD.
In order to support people during this worrying time, Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) NHS Trust has launched a 24-hour telephone support service. Anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s mental health can call 0300 3031320 and speak to mental health experts who will provide advice, guidance and support over the telephone.
The mental health response line is available around the clock for adults and children seven days a week.
The trust’s Sarah Constantine said: “We want to make sure that there is somewhere for people who may be struggling or worried about someone else’s mental health to access the help and support they need.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.