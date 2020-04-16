Advanced search

Mental health support line launched to help people during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 April 2020

A 24-hour phone line has been set up to help people struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

A 24-hour phone line has been set up to help people struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

Archant

A mental health trust has launched a 24-hour telephone support service for people who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The uncertainty around coronavirus and the constant news about the pandemic is taking a toll on people’s mental health, particularly those already living with conditions like anxiety and OCD.

In order to support people during this worrying time, Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) NHS Trust has launched a 24-hour telephone support service. Anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s mental health can call 0300 3031320 and speak to mental health experts who will provide advice, guidance and support over the telephone.

The mental health response line is available around the clock for adults and children seven days a week.

The trust’s Sarah Constantine said: “We want to make sure that there is somewhere for people who may be struggling or worried about someone else’s mental health to access the help and support they need.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Most Read

Royal Mail makes changes to services because of coronavirus

The changes, which began on April 6, include new arrangements at local delivery offices and for deliveries.

Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus

Member of staff at Weston General Hospital dies of coronavirus.

Four more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North somerset

Schools to close from Friday.

Weston hospital’s debt wiped by government

Weston Area Health Trust's debt has been wiped to enable hospitals to focus on fighting coronavirus.

Armed police swoop on village after officers assaulted

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston goalkeeper Purnell proud to play a leading role for his local club

Luke Purnell has been with Weston since 2013 and has made over 200 apperances for the club Picture: Will.T.Photography

Mental health support line launched to help people during pandemic

A 24-hour phone line has been set up to help people struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

Multiple bus services suspended following new guidance

NHS and essential workers saluted during pandemic

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston captain Marcus Nel hails season as best he has ever been involved in at club

Marcus Nel led Weston to second place in the league, as the club finished in their best posistion since 2002. Picture: Josh Thomas
Drive 24