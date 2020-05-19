Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership share tips to boost mental health during lockdown

The AWP have issued a reminder for people to be kind to themselves and others during Mental Health Awareness Week. @AWPNHS

The NHS Trust has given the advice during Mental Health Awareness Week, which began May 18.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

AWP logo. AWP logo.

Mental health experts are encouraging people in North Somerset to ‘be kind to yourself and others’ to boost wellbeing.

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership (AWP) NHS Trust has issued the message as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday.

The trust provides inpatient and community mental health services across North Somerset.

It is also encouraging people to take part in ‘random acts of kindness’ to boost others’ wellbeing as well as your own.

Claire Williamson, head of psychology theories for AWP, said: “Traditionally we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week by coming together, organising events to encourage social interaction and reduce isolation.

“But this year we are unable to do this due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so we want to encourage people to think about how they can help themselves and others at this time.”

Claire added: “We’re asking people, including staff and patients, to share their random acts of kindness with us using photos, quotes and drawings which illustrate and celebrate what they have been doing and how it has made them feel, in the hope that it will promote kindness and improve mental wellbeing for both the recipient and the person who is being kind.

“We will promote the best ones on our social media channels.”

The AWP has also offered an extended list of activities to boost mental health and wellbeing during the pandemic.

It includes basic suggestions such as staying in contact with people during lockdown and exercising regularly.

The guide can be summarised using five main points; connect with people, be active, learn new skills, give to others and remain present in the moment.

The AWP employs a team of more than 4,000 dedicated members who deliver services across the whole South West to an estimated population of 1.8million people.

AWP has stressed it is more important now than ever before that North Somerset residents ‘be kind to each other and yourself’ during both lockdown and Mental Health Awareness Week.

To get your random acts of kindness shared by the AWP, get in contact via email at awp.communications@nhs.net or through social media on Facebook and Twitter @AWPNHS