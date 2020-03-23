Advanced search

NHS Blood and Transplant needs people to continue donating blood

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 March 2020

Liverpool Donor Centre Dale Street. Staff highlighting the measures being taken to keep everyone safe from Coronavirus.

Gareth Jones Photography

Currently stock levels are described as ‘good’, however, regular donors are needed to maintain them during the coronavirus pandemic.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson has encouraged people in North Somerset to continue donating blood, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesperson said: “We need people in Somerset who are fit and healthy to keep donating as normal during the coronavirus outbreak.”

MORE: Coronavirus in North Somerset - Live

“We’ve put extra safety measures in place and safety is always our number one priority. We’re now doing extra cleaning and this week we’ve started triaging everyone who arrives so only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area.”

NHS Blood and Transplant require regular donors to maintain good stock levels for the coming weeks and months, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

It stated: “We’re asking donors in Somerset to follow the latest advice on our website and app, and the advice from the Government. We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services.”

“Donations have dropped, though our stock levels are currently still good because hospitals are cancelling routine operations. We need people to keep donating to make sure we can keep supplying the blood hospitals need in the coming weeks and months. Patients and doctors are relying on us to be there.”

NHS Blood and Transplant added: “There is no evidence of any type of coronavirus being transmitted through blood donation. No blood donation services are testing blood donations for the virus.”

For information visit www.blood.co.uk or download the NHS Give Blood app.

