'Niche' speed limit worker handed 20-month driving suspension

A man with a 'niche' job related to determining speed limits has been banned for driving for 20 months for drink driving - including driving his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.

Steven Miley, 45, of Longridge Way, Weston, previously denied he had driven under the influence after spending an evening in Weston with his partner on October 16 last year.

The court was told how Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Bennett, of Avon and Somerset Police, followed Mr Miley's vehicle after spotting it driving on the wrong side of the road, before the defendant sped off.

The vehicle was later found in a car park and, after discovering the owner's address on a document in the car, police attended the property.

Steven Miley was caught driving on the wrong side of the road. - Credit: Archant

The court was told Miley's partner originally denied him being at the property, before claiming he had fled through the backdoor, though officers were positioned around the home and knew this was not the case.

Upon entry, he was found in an upstairs bedroom, "slurring his words", according to the prosecutor, Lana Murphy.

He claimed he had been asleep after returning from his evening in Weston earlier, the court heard.

Mr Miley claimed to have drunk 'two pints', though registered twice the legal limit when breathalysed.

At North Somerset Magistrates Court sitting in Weston on Thursday (March 3), the defendant changed his plea to guilty of the drink-driving offence.

Judith Mills, defending, told District Judge Layton: "He has accepted he could have drunk more than he originally thought.

"The defendant is a man of good character and his arrest, in front of his children, has had an effect. He has expressed remorse and concern and has learnt his lesson.

"He has also worked for 21 years for a firm dealing with speed limits. It is a niche job and he is the only employee who works there that can do it," she added.

"His employers could deal with a short suspension [from driving] and he cannot travel to work via train due to heavy equipment he requires and having a driver is out of the question due to the distances he has to travel for work."

Sentencing Miley, District Judge Layton said: "It is clear you consumed more alcohol than accepted.

"Your partner made an effort to block access to officers and you are of good character."

Miley was sentenced to a 20-month suspension from driving, which could be reduced to 15-months upon completing a driving course, and ordered to pay £1,275 in fines and charges.