BBC gardener to give talk in North Somerset

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 9:26 AM February 21, 2022
Beautiful flowers bloom at Yatton Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

TV gardener, Nick Bailey will give a talk in Yatton next month. - Credit: Archant

TV gardener, Nick Bailey will be giving a talk in Noth Somerset on how to revive your tired garden.

The green-fingered BBC presenter is paying a visit to Yatton's Horticultural Society next month at the town's village hall.

Bailey has previously created a main avenue garden at Chelsea Flower Show, earning a Silver Gilt medal in 2016 and brings a wealth of experience having been a head gardener at Chelsea Physic Garden.

The Gardeners World host will teach residents how to 'breathe life, style and good health into their gardens'.

To attend the event, you must purchase a ticket priced at £8 for Yatton Horticultural Society members and £10 for non-members.

The talk will take place on March 31, beginning at 7.30pm.

Call either 01934 834889 or 01934 834022 to purchase your tickets.

