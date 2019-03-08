BBC Radio 1 presenters Nick Grimshaw and Greg James spotted in Weston

Westons Grand Pier.Picture: Weston Mercury Archant

BBC Radio 1 presenters Nick Grimshaw and Greg James have been found hiding at Weston's Grand Pier as part of a radio Hide And Seek game today (Wednesday).

The pair kept their location secret in the town for more than 25 hours, beating the previous 22-hour record achieved last year.

The Mercury understands an office at the side of the pier was cordoned off until the pair's location had been revealed.

The presenters were found hiding out at the south tower of the pier earlier this afternoon, and Radio 1 revealed the news just before 6pm.

The station posted a tweet this evening to thank its listeners who got involved with the search.

Greg and Nick were whisked away from the Radio 1 London studios on Tuesday morning.

People were then actively encouraged to help locate the pair, who could have been hiding in any part of the country.