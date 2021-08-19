Cyclists tackle 200-mile ride for Prostate Cancer UK

Published: 10:00 AM August 19, 2021

Three amateur cyclists have set off on a 235-mile pilgrimage to help save the lives of men with prostate cancer, which one of their fathers has been diagnosed with.

Nick Grimsley, Chris Davies and Grant Rimington embarked from Highbridge yesterday (Wednesday), towards St. Asaph Cathedral in North Wales, where they are set to arrive on Friday. They are also being aided by a support driver, Martin Brigham.

The challenge takes the trio on a three-day trek across the country and Nick, from Weston, as well as Chris and Grant, both of Portishead, are aiming to raise £2,500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

In June 2018, Nick’s father Bernard was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer. He was given just 12 months to live.

Nick said his dad has ‘incredibly battled on and defied the odds’ and three years down the line is still fighting his prognosis.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “In June 2018, my dad was given 12 months to live, due to progressive prostate cancer which had spread to his lungs, spine, hip and ribs.

"Naturally, this devastated the whole family. It's news that you can't even imagine hearing about someone you love and care for so much.

"Being in the room when the doctor told him the news was by far the most heart-breaking moment of my life.



“Incredibly, he is still fighting this awful disease and despite going through four horrible operations on his head to remove further tumours and battling every day with pain, weakness and general poorliness, he battles on and fights the cancer with everything he has.

“Prostate Cancer UK is a charity that needs as much support as it can get to hopefully one day, find a cure for this disease and give men like my dad a great chance of beating it, even if it's at a progressive stage."

Nick Grimsley, Chris Davies and Grant Rimington. - Credit: Nick Grimsley

Yesterday at 8.30am, Nick, Chris and Grant start from Highbridge up to Hereford, via Clevedon, Chepstow and a host of other locations, totalling almost 95 miles that day to begin their expedition.

Day two, starting today (Thursday), sees the trio set off from Hereford and across the centre of Wales to the Southern side of Snowdonia National Park, ending in Llanbrynmair, a total of 73 miles.

The third and final day tomorrow (Friday) will see the tired cyclists start off in Llanbrynmair and travelling north, through large parts of Snowdonia National Park before finishing their trip at St. Asaph Cathedral, the birthplace of Nick's dad, Bernard. Friday's trek will see the ride cover 67 more gruelling miles and climbing over 5,300 feet.

To donate to Nick, Chris and Grant’s fundraiser, log-on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/give-us-five