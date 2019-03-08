Advanced search

Nigel Ashton's message to new North Somerset Council leaders as Tories lose control

PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 May 2019

Cllr Nigel Ashton, with former Portishead councillor Felicty Baker. Picture; Eleanor Young

Cllr Nigel Ashton, with former Portishead councillor Felicty Baker. Picture; Eleanor Young

Eleanor Young

The former leader of North Somerset Council has vowed the Conservatives will be 'constructive' as the party begins its first term in opposition for more than a decade.

Nigel Ashton said he was 'proud' of what his party achieved in its 12 years in power at the first meeting of the council since this month's elections, which brought sweeping change to North Somerset's political landscape.

The Tories lost a whopping 23 seats to leave the party with 13 representatives, as a rainbow coalition took control.

Speaking on May 14, Cllr Ashton said: "I congratulate everyone on winning their seats. I'm disappointed at losing some colleagues and friends across all the parties.

"We are proud of our record and, working with a truly excellent team of officers, we have left North Somerset in good shape.

"We will continue to put forward ideas and we will be constructive. We will of course watch what you do when aspirations and promises meet reality. We wish you well."

