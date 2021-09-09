News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Indie band to perform new EP for Rough Trade Bristol

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:00 PM September 9, 2021   
Rough Trade Bristol to host acclaimed indie group, Night Flight

Night Flight will perform Songs From Echo Zoo at the Bristol Rough Trade store. - Credit: Night Flight

Bristol's Rough Trade store will host budding Indie group, Night Flight as they tour their critically acclaimed EP, Songs From Echo Zoo.

The London band comprises Sam Holmes, Oliver Halverson, Harry Phillips, and Dan Webb who each share song-writing duties on the album.

The EP came together during the first lockdown in 2020 with ideas being shared remotely.

Lead guitarist Harry said: “By the time we were in the studio, we knew exactly what we wanted.

"I always loved albums like Music From Big Pink by The Band, which have their own defining sound, and it used to bug me that we had not got there. How can we pare back and find our own, four-piece formula? Now I feel we are approaching it.”

Night Flight's gig takes place on October 8, with tickets available for purchase at www.nightflightofficial.com

