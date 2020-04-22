Advanced search

Nikki raises nearly £3,700 for RSPCA animal centre

PUBLISHED: 16:00 22 April 2020

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset

RSPCA North Somerset

A woman who has dedicated almost 25 years of her life to caring for animals has raised nearly £3,700 for charity.

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North SomersetNikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset

RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre manager Nikki Tutton launched the fundraiser to cover running costs at the branch during the coronavirus lockdown.

She says daily income the centre receives ‘instantly dried up’ after Government lockdown restrictions forced RSPCA charity shops to close and fundraising events to be cancelled.

The RSPCA North Somerset shelter has also closed, which is run by ‘dedicated key workers’ who care for animals at the centre.

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North SomersetNikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset

Nikki said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is not only affecting human day-to-day living, animal welfare charities are going to suffer, too.

“All our charity shops are closed, and daily income RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre relies on has instantly dried up.

“We’re still caring for animals who desperately need our help during this difficult time, and we expect to face an ongoing demand for the help we offer animals throughout the crisis.

“I’d dreamed of raising £1,000, as the amount equates to just one day’s running cost of the animal centre, but I’ve been touched by the support I’ve been shown by supporters so far, and I have increased my target in the hope of being able to help even more animals.

“Nobody knows how long we are going to be faced with fighting this virus, and I appreciate finances for everyone are of concern right now, but I hope people can perhaps spare the price of a drink in the pub, or that social coffee they are missing out on at the moment to help animals in need.

“As an incentive, I have pledged to also shave my eyebrows off if anyone is kind enough to donate a £250 lump-sum, so please sponsor me and make this worth the embarrassment.”

Since her head shave, Nikki says she’s been ‘really touched to have such great support from the community, especially at a time that’s so difficult for so many people and their families’.

The amount raised stands at £3,695, and Nikki is determined to reach her £5,000 target to help animals being cared for at the centre during lockdown.

To donate, visit www.facebook.com/donate/313002426339080/1441539656018678/





























If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Most Read

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Nightingale hospital covering North Somerset is set to open this weekend

NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol will open this weekend. Picture: Jane Harris

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Worle pub could be converted into a nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Uphill Castle brave shave to raise money for Mind

Uphill Castle FC have so far raised over £1,000 for Mind.

Get a taste for downhill racing with Thurski at Mendip Snowsport Centre

Navigating the poles on the dry slope at Mendip Snowsport Centre

Weston send out a email of hope and support to all season ticket holders

Weston FC were in 10th place in the Southern Premier South table before the Cornavirus pandemic.

Nikki raises nearly £3,700 for RSPCA animal centre

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset
Drive 24