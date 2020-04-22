Nikki raises nearly £3,700 for RSPCA animal centre

Nikki Tutton has raised more than £3,600 for RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre Picture: RSPCA North Somerset RSPCA North Somerset

A woman who has dedicated almost 25 years of her life to caring for animals has raised nearly £3,700 for charity.

RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre manager Nikki Tutton launched the fundraiser to cover running costs at the branch during the coronavirus lockdown.

She says daily income the centre receives ‘instantly dried up’ after Government lockdown restrictions forced RSPCA charity shops to close and fundraising events to be cancelled.

The RSPCA North Somerset shelter has also closed, which is run by ‘dedicated key workers’ who care for animals at the centre.

Nikki said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is not only affecting human day-to-day living, animal welfare charities are going to suffer, too.

“All our charity shops are closed, and daily income RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre relies on has instantly dried up.

“We’re still caring for animals who desperately need our help during this difficult time, and we expect to face an ongoing demand for the help we offer animals throughout the crisis.

“I’d dreamed of raising £1,000, as the amount equates to just one day’s running cost of the animal centre, but I’ve been touched by the support I’ve been shown by supporters so far, and I have increased my target in the hope of being able to help even more animals.

“Nobody knows how long we are going to be faced with fighting this virus, and I appreciate finances for everyone are of concern right now, but I hope people can perhaps spare the price of a drink in the pub, or that social coffee they are missing out on at the moment to help animals in need.

“As an incentive, I have pledged to also shave my eyebrows off if anyone is kind enough to donate a £250 lump-sum, so please sponsor me and make this worth the embarrassment.”

Since her head shave, Nikki says she’s been ‘really touched to have such great support from the community, especially at a time that’s so difficult for so many people and their families’.

The amount raised stands at £3,695, and Nikki is determined to reach her £5,000 target to help animals being cared for at the centre during lockdown.

To donate, visit www.facebook.com/donate/313002426339080/1441539656018678/






























