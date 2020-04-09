Advanced search

Nine more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:49 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 09 April 2020

The number of cases in North Somerset has increased by nine in 24 hours.

Archant

Nine more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset.

Public Health England figures show that 91 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Wednesday), up from 82 the same time on Tuesday.

A week before there were 42 cases.

It means confirmed cases have increased by 11 per cent over the past 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of 10 per cent.

They were among the 2,277 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 230 over the 24-hour period.

Three people have died at Weston General Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the past 24 hours may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: “Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure.”

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 60,733 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am yesterday, up from 55,242 at the same point on Tuesday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

In total, 232,708 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Tuesday, 7,097 had died.

Topic Tags:

