Nine more coronvirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 12:07 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 21 April 2020

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

PA Wire/PA Images

Nine more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset, according to figures from Public Health England.

As of 9am yesterday (Monday) 168 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 iin North Somerset, up from 159 on Sunday.

Cases have increased by six per cent over the past 24 hours – higher than the rate of increase across the UK at four per cent.

They were among the 4,861 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 192 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Three people have died from Covid-19 at Weston Area Health Trust, including Amarante Dias who worked at Weston General Hospital.

Across the UK, 124,743 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am yesterday, up from 120,067 at the same point on Sunday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

In total, 386,044 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Sunday, 16,509 had died.

Only deaths that occur in hospitals where the patient has tested positive for Covid-19 are recorded, with deaths in the community excluded, such as those in care homes.

Topic Tags:

