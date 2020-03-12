Advanced search

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 12:51 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 12 March 2020

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

North Somerset Council has confirmed there are currently no coronavirus cases in the area.

Public Health England listed one case in North Somerset on its website yesterday, however the authority said it is a mistake and the figure is due to be corrected.

There are two confirmed cases in Somerset, 13 in Devon and two in Bristol, although one of the Bristol cases is being disputed by Bristol City Council.

A number of businesses and community groups have postponed meetings, events and trips - nationally and internationally - as a precautionary measure.

Shops have also reported running out of items such as anti-bacterial hand gel, soaps, toilet rolls and food items such as pasta and rice.

There are currently 121,656 cases of coronavirus worldwide, which have resulted in 4,382 deaths.

Six people from the UK have died from the virus, known as COVID-19, so far.

The symptoms of the coronavirus include fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath.

The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild, however people with compromised immune systems or chronic conditions such as diabetes or heart disease are known to be more at risk from the virus.

People are advised to take precautions to stop germs like coronavirus spreading, including carrying tissues to catch your cough or sneeze, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and avoiding contact with people who are unwell.

Anyone who has travelled to the UK from Iran, the Hubei province in China, areas of northern Italy and special care zones in South Korea in the past 14 days are urged to stay indoors and avoid contact with people.

Those who have been to mainland China, Italy, South Korean, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in the past 14 days are urged to self-isolate if they are suffering from a cough, high temperature or shortness of breath.

For more information and updates on the outbreak, log on to www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public or the Public Health England website.

