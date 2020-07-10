No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Picture: Ben Birchall PA Wire/PA Images

No more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Public Health England figures show that 909 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am today (Friday) in North Somerset, in line with the same time on Thursday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset stands at 425 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 443.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 512 over the period, to 288,133.

North Somerset’s cases were among the 12,822 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 11 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and have died.

As of 5pm on Thursday, 44,650 people had died from coronavirus across the UK.