Advanced search

No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 17:28 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 10 July 2020

No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Picture: Ben Birchall

No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Picture: Ben Birchall

PA Wire/PA Images

No more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 909 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am today (Friday) in North Somerset, in line with the same time on Thursday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset stands at 425 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 443.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 512 over the period, to 288,133.

North Somerset’s cases were among the 12,822 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 11 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and have died.

As of 5pm on Thursday, 44,650 people had died from coronavirus across the UK.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Acacemy return to training following easing of lockdown rules

Weston Academy during their first training session back.

Weston’s junior chairman Denning feels rugby club have a bright future ahead

Six Weston under 16s received gold caps to commerate the 50th anniversary. From right to left Huw Matthews, Tom Blythe, Danny Bamsey, Sam Crook, Jude Cresser and Ollie Ham.

Uphill Castle FC manager Askins say it was ‘brilliant’ to see the team again

Some of Uphill Castle FC players during their training session at Dove Road Rec.

No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

No more North Somerset coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Picture: Ben Birchall

Thatchers’ first non-alcoholic cider crowned best in the UK

Thatchers Zero was crowned the best No and Low Cider in the UK.