Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'No plan for second pool in Weston' despite 'promises' and 'need'

PUBLISHED: 07:56 28 June 2019

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Archant

Despite years of 'promises', it has been revealed there is 'no plan' for a second swimming pool in Weston.

Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's deputy leader, confirmed at the authority's meeting at Weston Town Hall on Tuesday the outgoing Conservative administration left behind no 'detailed' proposal for another pool at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre - which was pledged by the Tories ahead of the 2015 election.

In March 2015, the Conservatives - which lost power in last month's elections - said an application for a second pool would be submitted within a 'couple of months' and hoped the facility would be open to the public a year later.

It was also mooted the new pool would feature slides and waves, but the aspirations have failed to materialise and it has become clear there are no plans for the project four years after it was announced.

The revelation came during question time after Ciaran Cronnelly, Labour councillor for Winterstoke ward, quizzed the authority's leaders on its plans for Hutton Moor.

Cllr Bell, responding on behalf of absent executive member for leisure Caritas Charles, said: "I totally welcome the question, it's an issue I have raised myself previously. Where is the second swimming pool that's been promised for Weston?

"Unfortunately, I have to say there is no plan at the moment for a second swimming pool in Weston, despite promises and speculation there might have been in the past.

"There is no detailed plan to bring forward a second pool for Weston, but there absolutely is a commitment from the administration to develop a coherent leisure and swimming strategy, so we can look at options and needs across the district because we have had a significant period of under-investment in some of our leisure facilities.

"New pools are expensive; £20-30million is the going price.

"We have got a significant need to invest in the pools we have got as well, so we do need to have a strategy long term.

"What I can say is we are looking at the need and the demographic growth we are forecasting in North Somerset and Weston in particular.

"There is absolutely a demand and a need for a second pool for Weston so we will be looking at bringing forward that strategy as soon as possible."

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston High Street pub closed

The London Inn pub and the steak and grill restaurant. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson visits Somerset to boost Conservative leadership campaign

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School in Highbridge. Picture: Weston Mercury

WATCH: Boris Johnson on Weston General Hospital and Brexit

Prime Minister hopeful Boris Johnson in Somerset this afternoon. Picture: Sam Frost

Man jailed for 24 years for hammer and knife attacks in Weston town centre

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Congresbury Cricket’s 175th anniversary is such a huge celebration says Wilkins

Kath Wilkins in the fron row represting England U13s in 1988

Trego ‘very disappointed’ by Weston’s defeat at home to Shapwick & Polden

Shabil Ahmed diving for his crease during their Weston's match against Shapwick & Polden. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists