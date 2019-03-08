No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub Archant

Readers have reacted to news an outgoing council administration had no concrete plans to build another pool in Weston despite making promises to voters.

Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's deputy leader, confirmed at a meeting at Weston Town Hall on June 23 the outgoing Conservative administration left behind no 'detailed' proposal for another pool at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre - which was pledged by the Tories ahead of the 2015 election.

In March 2015, the Conservatives - which lost power in May's elections - said an application for a second pool would be submitted within a 'couple of months' and hoped the facility would be open to the public a year later.

It was also mooted the new pool would feature slides and waves, but the aspirations have failed to materialise and it has become clear there are no plans for the project four years after it was announced.

Many took to social media to share their views.

Jenna Dymock said: "We really do need another pool. It's always busy when I take my daughter, or there's something on."

Alison Keith Clarke added: "Yet again we have been conned by the last local administration.

"Glad to hear the new administration are proceeding with this - we will be watching."

Kelly Peacock commented: "I am amazed at Weston's short-sighted planning.

"They are building houses, while shrinking services like the A&E, or not preparing for an increased population.

"It's a short distance from Bristol and prime to grow but it feels like it's run by philistines.

"I moved here from Bristol and am so frustrated by this towns refusal to improve because it has so much potential."

Bob Powell added: "The more I hear about the legacy of the last town and county councils the more I wonder how any of them got re-elected and am grateful so many didn't.

"There is still the same size budget, and still the same central Government cuts and decision making over business rates, housing numbers and health, of course, but here's hoping the new councillors will be more transparent and ethical, at least."

Lee Lomax added: "Bring back the Tropicana."

Andrea Coombes said: "It was never going to happen, was it?"