Advanced search

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 March 2020

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

Archant

General and acute wards at Weston General Hospital were full to capacity every day last week.

The occupancy rate was the same the previous week, despite the British Medical Association's suggesting an 85 per cent occupancy rate should not be exceeded to ensure safe patient care.

According to health leaders, hospitals are struggling to cope with extra demand on services due to the coronavirus outbreak and usual seasonal pressures.

More: Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset.

Commenting on the situation, an NHS spokesman said: 'NHS staff are working round the clock to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, with 111 services dealing with over 120,000 more calls than the same week last year.

'That's why we're already recruiting 500 additional initial call responders to answer up to 20,000 more 111 calls every day, with further staffing increases in train, providing a new online service which can provide advice at the touch of a button, and boosting the availability of clinical advice for those who need it.'

Last week, 240 patients were taken to the hospital's A&E department by ambulance.

Over the week, 28 arrivals waited 30 minutes or more to be transferred to the emergency department - despite NHS guidelines which state all patients should be transferred within 15 minutes.

Of these, two patients waited an hour or longer.

The figures have been released by NHS England which publishes weekly reporters providing insight into how well hospital trusts are coping.

On average, the hospital - which is run by Weston Area Health Trust (WAHT) - had 264 beds available to use each day last week, including three escalation beds, which are used in emergencies and periods of high demand.

Zero beds were free on an average day.

On Sunday, 114 patients had been in hospital for seven days - accounting for 44 per cent of all beds occupied.

Occupying 12 per cent of beds were 31 patients who had been in hospital for three weeks or longer.

As part of the NHS Long Term Plan, hospital staff are being encouraged to reduce lengthy hospital stays for patients, to improve care options and free up 7,000 beds nationally.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Weston opticians join forces

Two independent opticians in Weston have announced they have joined forces

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Special schools open shop in town centre

Sovereign Centre. Baytree School pupils and staff running a gift shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Weston opticians join forces

Two independent opticians in Weston have announced they have joined forces

Latest from the Weston Mercury

The plans in question are the potential 59 new homes to be erected on Cox’s Green in Wrington. Developer Redcliffe Homes submitted plans for the scheme in 2016. Complications came about over the land selected for the build, as it is prone to flooding. As a result, a Grampian condition was granted by North Somerset Council ensuring a flood drainage system would need to be in place before the construction of any homes could be made, although Redcliffe Homes recently requested to revise the plans and amend the timing of flood-drainage delivery. The amendment has been met with opposition, with the online planning application receiving 78 comments, all objections. Speaking on the request, Councillor Steve Hogg said: “Whilst Redcliffe are perfectly entitled to apply to vary a condition, this has caused some concern amongst residents, and I share that concern.” The South West developers have made this request amidst claims from the head of the Environment Agency, Sir James Bevan, that building new properties in flood-risk zones should be avoided ‘as far as possible’. Moreover, Storms Ciara and Dennis have battered North Somerset, Wrington in particular, in recent weeks. Homeowners Sally Bartlett and Heidi Pettersson were part of a neighbourhood group that raised around £12,000 to fight the planning application in court, though this didn’t go very far.” MORE: Campaigner hits out at ‘back-stabbing’ council over housing inquiry pullout Heidi lives opposite Redcliffe Homes’ development site. She said: “It’s frustrating. These companies have got all the money and government backing. It’s the local communities who lose out.” Sally said: “The residents affected by this aggressive development are exhausted by its effects. The constant noise, heavy plant traffic and lack of communication from Redcliffe Homes, plus the destruction of yet another green space, is depressing. “They’re more concerned with making a profit than the people they’re affecting.” Redcliffe Homes are yet to comment.

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston hospital full to capacity due to increase in demand

There were no spare beds at the hospital last week.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Voulez-vous? Win Abba tribute tickets

Arrival The Hits Of Abba. Picture: Derek D'Souza

Weston opticians join forces

Two independent opticians in Weston have announced they have joined forces
Drive 24