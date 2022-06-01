Innovative noise cameras could stop rowdy drivers at Cheddar Gorge

Innovative noise cameras could be introduced to Cheddar to keep boy racers away. - Credit: Getty Images

State-of-the-art noise cameras could be trialled at Cheddar Gorge to prevent rowdy drivers and noise pollution from large-scale car meets.

Wells MP, James Heappey has nominated the Gorge as a test location for the innovative cameras which can detect individual cars and bikes breaking noise limits.

The MP said: "This is a great opportunity for the village, and I am pleased with the collective effort to put together what we think is a very credible bid to be a part of the Government's trial to install noise cameras.

"These will help the police identify vehicles which are causing issues and be a big deterrent.

"I think it is clear Cheddar qualifies for this trial, and I do hope the DFT look favourably on our application."

Mr Heappey has worked with the community and Parish Council to reduce the noise pollution in the area. - Credit: James Heappey

Mr Heappey, along with Cheddar Parish Council has tried to tackle the issue of car meets for a number of years - with the problem coming to a boiling point shortly before the Covid pandemic.

A gathering of more than 400 cars met by the Gorge, driving erratically and forcing police to cordon off the area for residents' safety.

He added: "I will of course keep constituents up to date with any progress and continue to work with key stakeholders to find other solutions for the issues at the Gorge."

With the technology in its design phase, MPs can submit applications to trial the noise cameras in their local area to restore peace and quiet to communities most affected by anti-social driving.

Residents have previously complained about boy racers visiting after dark, citing cars spinning in the car parks, noisy vehicles and the village being used as a race circuit.

Vehicles with particularly loud engines and exhausts could be taken off the road in some cases.