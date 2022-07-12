Nominate councillors for going 'above and beyond' the call of duty

People will get the chance to nominate councillors who have made a 'positive difference' to our area at a national award ceremony later this year.

An annual event which celebrates the work of councillors across England and Wales has launched its call for nominations.

Run by The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU), everyone from members of the public to other councillors - but they must not nominate themselves - will get to put forward somebody who they think deserves recognition going 'above and beyond for their communities'.

The ceremony will be held in the Autumn at the Roman Baths and Guildhall. Bath and North East Somerset Council will host the event.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors, officers and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

This year's Cllr Awards categories include community champion, leader of the year, lifetime achievement award, resilience and recovery, and young councillor of the year.

LGIU CEO, Jonathan Carr-West, said: "From how our towns look to the home care we receive and the funding of much valued community projects, the work of councillors is felt across all of our lives on a daily basis.

"Councillors and councils are key to keeping the machinery of everyday life going, ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are looked after and making sure the places where we live and work are thriving, safe and inclusive.

"Much of the work done by elected members is behind the scenes, which is why we created the Cllr Awards back in 2010, so that every year we can take time to recognise this work and celebrate their achievements.

"The LGIU is proud to once again open nominations for the annual Cllr Awards to honour the commitment of our locally elected representatives.

"Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors. We look forward to seeing a record number of nominations this year and getting to know the many inspiring stories behind them."

Applications must be received by September 7 with the shortlist due to be unveiled at the end of that month.

To nominate a 'hardworking' councillor, visit the website at www.lgiu.org/.