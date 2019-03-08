Join In

Do you know an ‘unsung hero’ who deserves to win a Community Champions of Weston Award?

Award winners, (from left) Keith Price, Alex Crowther, Babs Tulip, Sara Slee, Charles McCann and Leslie Chandler. Archant

An awards scheme celebrating the ‘selflessness’ of Weston-super-Mare’s ‘unsung heroes’ returns after another successful year.

The Community Champions Of Weston Awards is looking for people who have dedicated long hours to fundraising, gone that extra step or just helped a friend or neighbour during their time of need.

The award is the brainchild of the managing director of the Nightingale Group, Richard Nightingale, who set the awards up to celebrate the town’s ‘very best people’.

Mr Nightingale said: “As a company we have always worked very closely with the charity and volunteer community in Weston.

“Time and time again I come across people who selflessly give up their time to help others.

“Often these volunteers have had challenges in their own lives but they unselfishly prioritise the needs of others over their own.

“Sadly these unsung heroes often go without the recognition they deserve and the very premise of the Community Champions awards is to honour those people.

“These awards are designed to be as open as possible, we want anybody who has done something helpful and supportive for their community to be included.

“This is all about celebrating those people who might not normally be recognised for doing something which has added value to individuals and our community.”

Nominations can be made in writing, by email or using the online form at www.westonmercury.co.uk

To make an application in writing, post your letter to Community Champions, c/o Eleanor Young, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. Alternatively, email them to eleanor.young@archant.co.uk and, where possible, please include a picture of your nominee.

In no fewer than 150 words, please tell the judges who you would like to nominate and why. Give examples where necessary of any fundraising and estimations of hours volunteered or sums raised.

Nominators must include theirs and the nominees contact details.

The deadline for entries is 10am on May 9 with winners being contacted via nominators shortly after.

They will then be invited to an awards ceremony at a time and place to be confirmed.