Community award launched by council

A parish council is inviting people to nominate villagers who they feel deserve a community award.

Cheddar Parish Council hands out the awards each year to individuals and groups who have made a difference to life in the village.

This includes giving service to the community which goes above and beyond what may be expected.

It can also be doing something exceptional in the past year or multiple years.

The awards will be presented at the annual parish meeting on April 24 and entries close tomorrow (Friday) for nominations.

The parish council is also inviting applications for grants towards local projects.

Voluntary, community and not-for-profit groups can apply for up to £500 to help fund projects which will benefit Cheddar.

The deadline for grant applications is March 31.

Forms for nominations and applications are available from clerk@cheddarparishcouncil.org