First West of England bus service changes affect routes from January

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 December 2019

First West of England services will change next month.Picture: Jon Rowley

Bus services in Weston and Worle will change from next month.

Changes to multiple services will be implemented from January 5.

Some services will be increased, while others will be reduced.

Added journeys on both Service 3 and 7, which connects Weston and Worle, will be added at peak times during the day.

Service 3, which travels from Worle to Searle Crescent in Weston, will have an additional bus added in both directions on weekday mornings.

However, a number of Saturday morning journeys will be cut from the route.

The same service will also see an additional morning departure on Sundays and during public holidays and the route will be increased to every 30 minutes.

Service 7, which runs from Worle to Oldmixon, will be increased to every 12 minutes during peak times in the day from Monday to Friday.

An additional journey will also be added from Oldmixon to Worle in the afternoons.

The service will be cut on Saturdays to every 20 minutes, with the first bus route leaving Worle at 6.50am.

Services which include the X1, which travels through Weston to Bristol, and the X2, which serves the same route but takes a detour through Yatton, will be also affected.

Morning journeys on the X1X, which travels through Weston to Bristol, will see journeys affected from town.

The X2 service will be changed to allow more time to serve stops in Yatton.

Amendments to Service 126, which travels through Weston to Wells through villages including Banwell and Cheddar, will see journeys cut due to low passenger numbers.

This includes the 5.35am bus which runs Mondays to Fridays, and the 5.55am journey on Saturdays will also be withdrawn.

Bristol services which go through North Somerset towns and villages, which include the X3, X3A, X4 and X6 as well as the X7, X8 and X9 will also be amended.

First West of England have updated their bus timetables to 'better reflect customer demand' and 'improve reliability and punctuality' of services across the district.

For more information about the timetable changes made by First West, visit www.firstgroup.com/newtimetables

