Artists overwhelmed at support during arts week
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Artists in North Somerset have praised the public for their 'wonderful support' after a hugely successful arts week.
Talented artists threw open the doors to their studios and organised displays at more than 30 venues during North Somerset Arts Week.
Visitors were able to visit the exhibitions to view the art on show, bag some bargains and also pick up some tips.
Dawn Cox, who exhibited her work at the Church of Holy Trinity in Cleeve, said: “Arts week went fantastically well – it has been a celebration of creativity in North Somerset with such a huge range of artistic talent on display throughout all the venues.
“The event has given so many people such a lot of pleasure to be out looking at the art and for us as an art community to get together after such a long break.
“We are really grateful to all the volunteers who helped to make the event a success and for the wonderful public support too.”
Six artists were exhibiting their work at the church in Cleeve alongside Dawn - with paintings of landscapes and seascapes, ceramics, textile art, prints, sculptures and collages on show.
