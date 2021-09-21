News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Artists overwhelmed at support during arts week

Vicky Angear

Published: 12:42 PM September 21, 2021   
Ceramic and digital artist Claire Gutsell at Venue 3 Purn House Farm, Bleadon. North Somerset Arts W

Ceramic and digital artist Claire Gutsell at Purn House Farm in Bleadon. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Artists in North Somerset have praised the public for their 'wonderful support' after a hugely successful arts week.

Talented artists threw open the doors to their studios and organised displays at more than 30 venues during North Somerset Arts Week.

Visitors were able to visit the exhibitions to view the art on show, bag some bargains and also pick up some tips.

Artist Dawn Cox with her work at Venue 10 Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. North Somerset Arts Week.

Artist Dawn Cox with her work at Venue 10 Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. North Somerset Arts Week. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Dawn Cox, who exhibited her work at the Church of Holy Trinity in Cleeve, said: “Arts week went fantastically well – it has been a celebration of creativity in North Somerset with such a huge range of artistic talent on display throughout all the venues. 

“The event has given so many people such a lot of pleasure to be out looking at the art and for us as an art community to get together after such a long break. 

“We are really grateful to all the volunteers who helped to make the event a success and for the wonderful public support too.” 

Artist June Bensted at Venue 10 Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. North Somerset Arts Week.

Artist June Bensted at Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Six artists were exhibiting their work at the church in Cleeve alongside Dawn - with paintings of landscapes and seascapes, ceramics, textile art, prints, sculptures and collages on show.

Felting and textile designs by Renate O'Donnell at Venue 12 Bishops Mead Cleeve. North Somerset Arts

Felting and textile designs by Renate O'Donnell at Venue 12 Bishops Mead Cleeve. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Sculptor Nick Whiting at Venue 3 Purn House Farm, Bleadon. North Somerset Arts Week.

Sculptor Nick Whiting at Venue 3 Purn House Farm, Bleadon. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Sculptor and jeweller Sonya Wilkins at Venue 3 Purn House Farm, Bleadon. North Somerset Arts Week.

Sculptor and jeweller Sonya Wilkins at Purn House Farm, Bleadon. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Paul O'Donnell with his beautiful wood designs at Venue 12 Bishops Mead Cleeve. North Somerset Arts

Paul O'Donnell with his beautiful wood designs at Bishops Mead in Cleeve. - Credit: Mark Atherton


