Zoos, farms and theme park ready to reopen on April 12

Published: 8:27 AM April 4, 2021 Updated: 9:05 AM April 4, 2021

Some of North Somerset's top attractions are preparing to reopen on April 12. - Credit: Archant

Attractions across North Somerset are preparing to reopen their doors to the public next week.

On April 12, zoos and theme parks can reopen, just in time for the last week of the Easter holidays.

Noak’s Ark Zoo Farm, in Wraxall, is looking forward to welcoming guests back and staff have been working hard to ensure the attraction is Covid-safe.

Noah's Ark Zoo farm is reopening on April 12. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Staff have limited the number of visitors per day and tickets can be booked in advance online. Indoor areas at the zoo, including all indoor animal viewing areas, soft play and the reptile house, will remain closed, and all animal talks have also been postponed - in line with Government guidelines.

Takeaway food and drinks are available from catering outlets around the zoo, and face masks must be worn inside the food barn, toilets and gift shop.

Visitors can meet the animals at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm when it reopens on April 12. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Larry Bush, the zoo’s managing director; said: “We are so excited to reopen on April 12 and we can’t wait to welcome back our customers after another long lockdown. The past year has been extremely challenging, but we’ve been able to innovate by opening our Farm Shop and by offering education workshops online.

“The support we’ve received from our members and supporters has been brilliant and has helped keep our morale high.”

Puxton Park, in Hewish, will also be welcoming guests back on April 12. Tickets were released last week and several thousand were sold within a matter of hours.

- Credit: Puxton Park

The adventure park, in Cowslip Lane, has limited capacity to ensure areas are not crowded, and tickets must be pre-booked.

Grace Harvey, from Puxton Park, said: “We are so excited to open on April 12. We’ve got a number of safety measures in place including limited capacity, pre-booking only, all of our attractions are sprayed with an antimicrobial mist which kills any germs/viruses (including Covid for a number of hours.)

“We are also going to be testing all of our staff twice weekly to ensure we are Covid safe, we hope that this will provide reassurance to our customers.”

Staff are also working on a new ‘secret attraction’ at the park which will be opening later this year.

Aimee Horner with lambs at Animal Farm Adventure Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Animal Farm Adventure Park, in Brean, is taking bookings from April 7, ready for a long-awaited reopening on April 12.

The park has faced unprecedented challenges over the past year, due to storm and flood damage, followed by the pandemic, which has led to a huge loss of income.

Staff have been raising money to help support the 250 animals they care for on site, which includes raccoons, llamas, goats, rabbits, chipmunks and reptiles.

Animal Farm is reopening on April 12 and is appealing for people to support the attraction by visiting or donating to its GoFundMe page.

Court Farm Country Park is reopening on April 12. - Credit: Court Farm Country Park

Court Farm Country Park, in Banwell, will be welcoming families back later this month. Visitors can see what life is like on a real working farm and meet the animals, which include pigs, horses, goats, sheep and cows.

Thrill-seekers can visit Brean Theme Park again from April 12. A number of facilities in in Brean Leisure Park will also be reopening including the 25m pool, gym, golf course and farm.

Congo Crazy Golf in Brean is reopening. Picture: Brean Theme Park. - Credit: Brean Theme Park

Guests will have to wait until May 17 to use the slides at the water park, the soft play area, the arcades and bowling alleys.

Mendip Activity Centre welcomed adventure-seekers back on March 29, offering a wide range of activities including frisbee golf, tobogganing, archery, axe throwing, air rifle shooting, canoeing, rock climbing, skiing and snowboarding. Children can also win chocolate prizes, or take part in a seasonal yeti hunt over Easter.

Weston Grand Pier’s new ice cream parlour and food and drink stores opened their doors to customers again last week. From April 12, residents will be allowed to walk the attraction's deck and use its takeaway service and retail stores, before it reopens fully on May 17.

Families can also enjoy a round of crazy golf again at Pirate Adventureland, on the Beach Lawns, or Crazy Hills Putting, in Knightstone Road.