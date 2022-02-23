North Somerset bin workers could be set to STRIKE over pay

Bin workers could go on strike in North Somerset - Credit: Archant

Bin workers in North Somerset could be set to go on strike - affecting 88,000 households.

Almost 100 refuse collectors could walk out, the GMB Union says, after members were balloted over taking industrial action.

The ballot, which closes on March 4, covers almost 100 workers at recycling centres and refuse collection services run by the council's North Somerset Environment Company.

The union says workers are angry after North Somerset Council, who set up the company last year, provided funding for a 1.75 per cent pay award – which it says amounts to a massive real-terms pay cut.

Tim Northover, GMB regional organiser, said: "Hard-pressed staff are extremely angry about the rubbish pay on offer, particularly in light of the cost-of-living crisis we're all facing.

"At the height of the pandemic our members were being commended – but now it looks like our members have no option but to ballot for industrial action before the council recognise the service they provide.

"North Somerset Council needs to wake up and support a pay rise – it's time to negotiate with us and our reps to avoid any industrial action before it has even begun."

North Somerset Council has been approached for comment.