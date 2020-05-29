BME charity wins Queen’s Award

North Somerset Black and Minority Ethnic Network has won the Queen’s Award for voluntary service. Picture: Sayd Ahmed Archant

A group of volunteers have won the Queen’s Award for voluntary service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Network has been running for more than 13 years and promotes equality, integration and good race relations for BME communities across North Somerset.

The Queen’s Award aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their communities.

Network chairman and owner of Pappadoms, Sayd Ahmed said: “We are delighted that the BME Network has been recognised for the positive difference it is making to the quality of life and integration of people from BME backgrounds in North Somerset.

“This award would not have been achieved without the hard work and commitment of our volunteers and the support from our local authorities and non-statutory organisations.”