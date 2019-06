Weston Mayor Mark Canniford 'honoured' to attend BME charity Ramadan meal

Ramadan charity meal held at The Salvation Army in Weston on May 28.Picture: Sayd Ahmed Sayd Ahmed

Guests learnt about the Muslim festival of Ramadan at North Somerset's Black and Minority Ethnic Network's (BMEN) charity event at The Salvation Army church in Weston.

Town Mayor Mark Canniford, former North Somerset Council chairman David Jolley and a representative from Shelter Box charity attended the event on May 28.

The authority's councillors, Roz Willis and John Crockford-Hawley were also in attendance, as well as a member from Weston's Freemasons.

Chairman of the BME network Sayd Ahmed and the North Somerset Bangladeshi Association thanked the Salvation Army, in Charlton Street, for hosting the meal.

Sayd said: "Muslims are part of British society and we stand side by side with our fellow citizens."

Jolley presented three donation cheques BMEN, the Multicultural Friendship Association and to Shelter Box for their work around the globe on the night.