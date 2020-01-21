Advanced search

Support group for Muslim and refugee women set up in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 January 2020

North Somerset BME Network has benefitted from North Somerset Community Partnerships funding.

North Somerset BME Network has benefitted from North Somerset Community Partnerships funding.Picture: NSCP

A group has been set up to support Muslim and refugee women in Weston.

North Somerset BME Network received £1,000 from the North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) grant programme last month, which helped the charity kick-start the women-only group.

The project will help women settle into life in the UK, as well as offer English classes, sign-posting and social opportunities for its members.

NSCP's grant programme is run by the Quartet Community Foundation and the project is one of 13 to recently benefit from funds to boost health and wellbeing in North Somerset.

Member of North Somerset BME Network, Connie Neale, said: "We're getting a lot of female immigrants who need help with settling into life in the UK.

"They come along to the group, meet others in the same situation, have a cup of tea and learn English.

"They told us they wanted a single-gender environment so that's what we can now offer, thanks to this grant from NSCP through Quartet Community Foundation."

The network had hundreds of visits from disadvantaged people in the BME community, who are from 60 countries across the world, in 2018 and it has been running free English classes since 2010.

Chair of NSCP Staff Council, Matt Croughan, said: "For the second year running, NSCP has supported charities in North Somerset and we have gifted more than £22,490 in grants over this time.

"The difference these thirteen charities make to people's lives is enormous and we are delighted to be able to help them with their projects."

The grants have benefitted groups including Our Way Our Say, which works to help children living in deprived social housing in Weston, as well as charity That Creative Thingy Wotsit based in town and Yatton Youth Club.

Philanthropy Officer at the Quartet Community Foundation, Julie Newman, said the company's Vital Signs report highlights challenges surrounding growing life expectancy, inequality and depression in the area, which the grants will aim to address.

To apply for funding through the Quartet Community Foundation, visit www.quartetcf.org.uk/apply-for-a-grant

