North Somerset braced for Storm Ciara on Sunday

Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in North Somerset. Archant

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for North Somerset this weekend.

Storm Ciara will hit the district on Sunday from midnight until 11.59pm

Gusts of winds reaching 70 to 80mph will hit the region, leading to some damage to infrastructure and disruption to travel.