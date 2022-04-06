North Somerset secures £47,000,000 to improve buses

North Somerset Council has secured a staggering £47million from the Bus Back Better project. - Credit: Pixababy

North Somerset is expected to receive close to £50 million to improve its long-term bus services.

A combined plan from West of England Combined Authority (WECA) and North Somerset Council secured a staggering £105.5million in funding from the Government's Bus Back Better Scheme.

The Department for Transport (DfT) asked local authorities to submit plans under the initiative to improve services across the country, with less than half receiving funding.

Cllr Don Davies stressed that residents need to use the bus services to secure the funding. - Credit: Archant

And NSC leader Don Davies said he was delighted to have secured the funding - but insisted it was not guaranteed yet.

Cllr Davies said of the £105.5m total: "We get £47m of capital and a proportion of the remainder for revenue support.

"This is truly transformational funding for North Somerset delivering public transport.

"This is indicative funding which means we now have to give fuller details of the schemes mentioned in our plan to confirm we are given the full amount or a portion of it.

"We will not see this money for potentially nine to 12 months and it will cover three years of funding."

In its plans, the council aims to introduce "a simpler fares system that gives better value for money", particularly for young people and families.

The speed and predictability as well as bus infrastructure, such as stops, are also set to be revamped under the ambitious scheme.

Bus fares, punctuality and infrastructure has been highlighted in the plans. - Credit: SUB

More than 70 authorities submitted plans to secure funding, with just 31 successful bids, something Cllr Davies believes highlights the strength of WECA and NSC's strategy.

He added: "The amount of money hopefully points to the quality of plans we set out.

"However, this will only be judged a success if people use the buses.

"If we do not have enough people using the services it is hard for a local or national government to continue pumping money into it.

"There are two other important reasons for residents to use the buses; it improves our response to the climate emergency and it is currently cheaper than running a car."

Both WECA and North Somerset Council will submit finalised plans for their Bus Service Improvement Plan to the DfT within the next two weeks.

For more information on the Bus Service Improvement Plan visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/parking-travel-roads/transport-travel/bus-travel/bus-service-improvement-plan