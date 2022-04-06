News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

North Somerset secures £47,000,000 to improve buses

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:27 AM April 6, 2022
Emergency bus services in Blagdon and Churchill

North Somerset Council has secured a staggering £47million from the Bus Back Better project. - Credit: Pixababy

North Somerset is expected to receive close to £50 million to improve its long-term bus services.

A combined plan from West of England Combined Authority (WECA) and North Somerset Council secured a staggering £105.5million in funding from the Government's Bus Back Better Scheme.

The Department for Transport (DfT) asked local authorities to submit plans under the initiative to improve services across the country, with less than half receiving funding.

Cllr Don Davies.

Cllr Don Davies stressed that residents need to use the bus services to secure the funding. - Credit: Archant

And NSC leader Don Davies said he was delighted to have secured the funding - but insisted it was not guaranteed yet.

Cllr Davies said of the £105.5m total: "We get £47m of capital and a proportion of the remainder for revenue support.

"This is truly transformational funding for North Somerset delivering public transport.

"This is indicative funding which means we now have to give fuller details of the schemes mentioned in our plan to confirm we are given the full amount or a portion of it.

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackle blaze at Birnbeck Pier
  2. 2 Weston College opens employment centre
  3. 3 Weston's new mayor and deputy mayor elected by council
  1. 4 PC sacked for using police computer system to search 'colleagues and others'
  2. 5 Weston to stage one-off Ukraine support concert
  3. 6 Man jailed over heroin and crack cocaine drug dealing in Weston
  4. 7 North Somerset secures £47,000,000 to improve buses
  5. 8 Council purchases town centre sites for housing
  6. 9 Conversion therapy u-turn 'shows government does not care for trans community'
  7. 10 Veterans parade at Helicopter Museum's World at War Weekend

"We will not see this money for potentially nine to 12 months and it will cover three years of funding."

In its plans, the council aims to introduce "a simpler fares system that gives better value for money", particularly for young people and families.

The speed and predictability as well as bus infrastructure, such as stops, are also set to be revamped under the ambitious scheme.

The X5 service will be transferred from First West of England to Stagecoach West.

Bus fares, punctuality and infrastructure has been highlighted in the plans. - Credit: SUB

More than 70 authorities submitted plans to secure funding, with just 31 successful bids, something Cllr Davies believes highlights the strength of WECA and NSC's strategy.

He added: "The amount of money hopefully points to the quality of plans we set out.

"However, this will only be judged a success if people use the buses.

"If we do not have enough people using the services it is hard for a local or national government to continue pumping money into it.

"There are two other important reasons for residents to use the buses; it improves our response to the climate emergency and it is currently cheaper than running a car."

Both WECA and North Somerset Council will submit finalised plans for their Bus Service Improvement Plan to the DfT within the next two weeks.

For more information on the Bus Service Improvement Plan visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/parking-travel-roads/transport-travel/bus-travel/bus-service-improvement-plan 

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

The miles of golden sand are glorious in the summer.

Weston voted second-worst seaside town in the country

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Sainsbury's yatton

Planning

Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application

Carrington Walker

person
More than 40,000 people have travelled on the airport flyer. Picture: Jon Rowley

Bristol Airport

Weston Flyer service to return

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Grand Pier.

All the biggest events coming up this year in Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon