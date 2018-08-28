Awards for organisations committed to sustainable travel

Liz Mapstone and Christin Hoffmann from North Somerset Council with their travel award. Archant

Organisations in North Somerset have walked away with accolades at a travel awards ceremony.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Travelwest awards recognise organisations and businesses in the West of England whose commitment to sustainable travel makes them stand out.

North Somerset Council received a silver accreditation for its travel plan, with a mention of its fleet of electric cars which make up nearly half of the authority’s vehicles.

Worle Community School was presented with most improved medium-sized workplace and the prestigious sustainable travel champion award was given to the school’s assistant business manager, Neill Bird.

The school has improved its cycle parking, launched a journey sharing platform, provided staff discounts for rail and bus travel and purchased an electic bike.

Eat:Festivals, who run events across the South West, including in Portishead, also received a highly commended prize in the best motivational campaign.