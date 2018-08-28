Awards for organisations committed to sustainable travel
PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 December 2018
Archant
Organisations in North Somerset have walked away with accolades at a travel awards ceremony.
The Travelwest awards recognise organisations and businesses in the West of England whose commitment to sustainable travel makes them stand out.
North Somerset Council received a silver accreditation for its travel plan, with a mention of its fleet of electric cars which make up nearly half of the authority’s vehicles.
Worle Community School was presented with most improved medium-sized workplace and the prestigious sustainable travel champion award was given to the school’s assistant business manager, Neill Bird.
The school has improved its cycle parking, launched a journey sharing platform, provided staff discounts for rail and bus travel and purchased an electic bike.
Eat:Festivals, who run events across the South West, including in Portishead, also received a highly commended prize in the best motivational campaign.