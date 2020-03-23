Advanced search

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

PUBLISHED: 12:13 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 23 March 2020

Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Archant

Taking on a new venture just as spring is on our doorsteps might seem a bit mad, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to expand our services, providing another real independent garden centre for the people of Congresbury, Yatton, Clevedon, Weston and the surrounding towns and villages. Congresbury is offering everything our big sister, Banwell Garden Centre, has to offer with our home grown plants, great priced garden essentials like garden pots, compost, decorative stone ware and much more.

What is exciting for us, is the upcoming season. We have so much for our customers to see as we have expanded our home grown range even further this year.

As an independent business owner I cannot stress enough how important our customers are to us, without them supporting us and other local independent businesses, we would not exist and in turn we would not be able to offer the great quality plants and products we have at great prices.

Here’s to a fabulous spring and summer filled with sunshine and happiness!

Congresbury Garden Centre is located in Smallway, Congresbury, just in front of Heather’s Coffee Shop, the Jungle Run Play area and North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre. Pay us a visit, you won’t be dissapointed. n

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major £1.4million flood protection scheme begins at pond

Summer Lane Pond. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston assessment centre appeals for essential items

Lead coordinators Hillary Coombes and Liona Hurst with YMCA’s Joe Heslop. Picture: Eleanor Young

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Supermarkets in Weston and Worle adapt to ‘unprecedented times’ as demand increases

Sainsbury's deputy manager, Ben Colen and manager, Robin Ireland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

Major £1.4million flood protection scheme begins at pond

Summer Lane Pond. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston assessment centre appeals for essential items

Lead coordinators Hillary Coombes and Liona Hurst with YMCA’s Joe Heslop. Picture: Eleanor Young

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Supermarkets in Weston and Worle adapt to ‘unprecedented times’ as demand increases

Sainsbury's deputy manager, Ben Colen and manager, Robin Ireland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Congresbury Garden Centre

Picture Past: Street fights and scarlet fever

Girls from La Retraite school walked around the playground for charity and raised £26. TV entertainer Bob Monkhouse visited the school to receive the money on behalf of the Children's Research Fund. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

‘Stay home and save lives’

North Somerset Council's leader and deputy leader are urging people to heed the Government's advice and stay home.
Drive 24