Introducing Congresbury Garden Centre

Taking on a new venture just as spring is on our doorsteps might seem a bit mad, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to expand our services, providing another real independent garden centre for the people of Congresbury, Yatton, Clevedon, Weston and the surrounding towns and villages. Congresbury is offering everything our big sister, Banwell Garden Centre, has to offer with our home grown plants, great priced garden essentials like garden pots, compost, decorative stone ware and much more.

What is exciting for us, is the upcoming season. We have so much for our customers to see as we have expanded our home grown range even further this year.

As an independent business owner I cannot stress enough how important our customers are to us, without them supporting us and other local independent businesses, we would not exist and in turn we would not be able to offer the great quality plants and products we have at great prices.

Here’s to a fabulous spring and summer filled with sunshine and happiness!

Congresbury Garden Centre is located in Smallway, Congresbury, just in front of Heather’s Coffee Shop, the Jungle Run Play area and North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre. Pay us a visit, you won’t be dissapointed. n