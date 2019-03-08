Advanced search

New counselling service to help domestic abuse victims

PUBLISHED: 20:00 02 June 2019

After a year of negotiations a new Big Lottery funded programme will be launched in North Somerset.

Reclaim, a part of Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS), has opened a counselling programme to over-18s who have been affected by domestic abuse.

This comes after the region saw a 49 per cent increase in referrals to domestic abuse services last year.

According to National Statistics, in North Somerset it is likely 6,700 people could be suffering domestic abuse at any given time.

The Reclaim project offers a free confidential service with trained experienced counsellors.

Doreen Smith, VANS' chief executive, said: "In 2017 Avon and Somerset police recorded the fourth highest number of domestic abuse related incidents of any police force in the UK.

"We support people to explore their experience helping them to move forward to reclaim their lives."

