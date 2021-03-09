North Somerset celebrates World Book Day

Published: 10:44 AM March 9, 2021

Adults had as much fun as children in North Somerset when they dressed up as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day.

Staff at St Georges Nursing Home in Weston dressed up as their favourite characters from literature to entertain residents.

Wellbeing lead, Jamie Gunn, said: “We all had a fantastic time, dressing to impress our wonderful residents. We will do anything to try and put a smile on their faces.”

Year 3 and 4 Banwell Primary School World Book Day - Credit: Year 3 and 4 Banwell Primary School

Pupils and staff from schools across North Somerset enjoyed celebrating the day by dressing up and taking part in book-themed activities - in school and at home.

Banwell Primary School teaching assistant Katy Swire, said: “Children and staff who were in school, and those at home were encouraged to dress up as a book character, and every class took part in various fun activities.

“These included designing and making their own puppets and props to act out favourite stories, book reviews, redesigning book covers, origami book monster bookmarks, scavenger hunts along with sharing our favourite stories."

“The day ended with a special 'hot chocolate Zoom' catch-up so all the children could share and celebrate their World Book Day outfits and favourite stories with their friends.”

World Book Day Locking pre-school - Credit: Locking pre-school



