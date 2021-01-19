Once-in-a-decade census coming in March
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
North Somerset residents will soon be asked to take part in the once-in-a-decade census to give an accurate estimate of the UK's population.
The survey has been carried out every decade since 1801, with the exception of 1941, and this year is set to be first predominantly carried out online.
The deputy national statistician at the Office for National Statistics has highlighted the importance of its results in regards to public funding.
Iain Bell said: “A successful census will ensure everyone from local government to charities can put services and funding in the places where they are most needed.
"This could mean things like doctors’ surgeries, schools and transport routes- which is why it is so important everyone takes part and we have made it easier for people to do so online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those that need them.”
Census day will take place on March 21, although households across the district will receive letters with online codes allowing them to take part earlier in the month.
Results will be available within 12 months.
Most Read
- 1 Council tax set to rise in North Somerset
- 2 Teenager charged with dangerous driving following collision which injured three people
- 3 Dog falls off side of Brean Down
- 4 Attempted robbery prompts police appeal
- 5 Weston woman celebrates a century
- 6 Council seeks photographer for heritage project
- 7 Schools advised not to use mass testing as an alternative to isolation
- 8 North Somerset Council urges businesses to apply for grant funding
- 9 Rapid coronavirus tests offered to people in North Somerset
- 10 Cosmetics company creates candle to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare