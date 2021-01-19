News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Once-in-a-decade census coming in March

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM January 19, 2021    Updated: 7:10 AM January 20, 2021
A row of typical British terraced houses.Picture: Getty Images

A row of typical British terraced houses.Picture: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Somerset residents will soon be asked to take part in the once-in-a-decade census to give an accurate estimate of the UK's population.

The survey has been carried out every decade since 1801, with the exception of 1941, and this year is set to be first predominantly carried out online.

The deputy national statistician at the Office for National Statistics has highlighted the importance of its results in regards to public funding.

Further census results were revealed

Further census results were revealed - Credit: submitted

Iain Bell said: “A successful census will ensure everyone from local government to charities can put services and funding in the places where they are most needed.

"This could mean things like doctors’ surgeries, schools and transport routes- which is why it is so important everyone takes part and we have made it easier for people to do so online on any device, with help and paper questionnaires for those that need them.”

Census day will take place on March 21, although households across the district will receive letters with online codes allowing them to take part earlier in the month.

Results will be available within 12 months.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council tax set to rise in North Somerset
  2. 2 Teenager charged with dangerous driving following collision which injured three people
  3. 3 Dog falls off side of Brean Down
  1. 4 Attempted robbery prompts police appeal
  2. 5 Weston woman celebrates a century
  3. 6 Council seeks photographer for heritage project
  4. 7 Schools advised not to use mass testing as an alternative to isolation
  5. 8 North Somerset Council urges businesses to apply for grant funding
  6. 9 Rapid coronavirus tests offered to people in North Somerset
  7. 10 Cosmetics company creates candle to raise cash for Weston Hospicecare
North Somerset Resident
South West

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Global | Ad Feature

Contemporary living in a pretty North Somerset village

By Karen Richards

person

Vacant care home to be transformed into seafront flats

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

More support needed from Government for pubs to survive

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

Surgery's patient participation group disbanded

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus