Parental support charity receives lottery funding boost

A parental support charity in North Somerset has received a major grant from the National Lottery community fund to kick-start its work in the area.

Home-Start North Somerset is a charity located at Locking Road Business Park which supports parents of at least one child under the age of five with home visits for support and advice to provide emotional and mental health relief to new parents.

The charity has now been awarded with a £185,000 grant over the next four years which will go towards running costs and developing support services.

The National Lottery community fund distributes money raised by lottery players which raises more than £30million each week for good causes across the UK.

Senior organiser Julie Parsons, said: "This award is brilliant news for Home-Start because it means we can support more families so much sooner.

"We will now appoint a best start worker with our funding who will provide immediate help for families in need.

"Thanks to the community fund, this will enable us to recruit, train and manage more volunteers who can be placed with families. It also guarantees we can continue to offer our core services for the next four years.

"We know that having help from Home-Start can make a huge difference to parent confidence and wellbeing, which then benefits their children.

"Our volunteers currently support around 65 families in North Somerset every year. They spend time with the family in their own home to help them get back on track, build their confidence and enjoy parenting. But our services are in greater demand than ever.

"We are delighted that the National Lottery community fund award will help us to meet that need."

Home-Start's visiting volunteers offer 'support, friendship and practical help' to parents. Volunteers help families facing a range of issues including isolation, poor mental or physical health, low confidence or feeling overwhelmed.

Other services include groups for new mums, baby massage and yoga classes.

To volunteer at Home-Start, call mobile number 07771 179007, or email at info@home-startnorthsomerset.org.uk.

Its services can be found by visiting the Home-Start website at home-startnorthsomerset.org.uk/.