Childcare and activities on offer this summer
PUBLISHED: 16:38 30 July 2020
monkeybusinessimages
North Somerset Council online directory can help parents and carers look for childcare and activities during the summer break.
Out-of-school care offers breakfast clubs, before and after school sessions, holiday care or holiday playschemes.
North Somerset Council executive member for children’s services Catherine Gibbons said: “In normal circumstances, those with caring responsibilities may want help with childcare or look for activities to keep their youngsters entertained.
“As lockdown restrictions are lifted and more people get back to work, this need may become more urgent.
“The online directory has some great activities including day camps and sporting activities, as well as listing childcare providers, such as holiday clubs and childminders in our area. It can also offer support if you have a child with an additional need.”
For more information, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/holidaychildcare
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.