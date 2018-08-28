Twenty-six families living in temporary accommodation this Christmas

As many as 26 households with children will be ‘homeless’ this Christmas.

Figures have found more than 20 families will spend this festive season living in temporary accommodation.

In North Somerset, 25 of these families are in this accommodation through Alliance Homes and one lives in a privately-run hostel.

North Somerset Council figures showed the longest stay of this type is more than 200 days while, on average, families stay for about 100 days.

Councillor Mike Bell said: “Nobody should be homeless, least of all families with children. But for the generation growing up now, this is the reality.

“Housing is often unaffordable and families find themselves in need of temporary and urgent support.

“The council should lead the way in building a new generation of council homes locally to put a roof over the heads of local people in housing need.”