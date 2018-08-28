Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Twenty-six families living in temporary accommodation this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 December 2018

Frontline is appealing for more volunteers. Picture: Getty Images

Frontline is appealing for more volunteers. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

As many as 26 households with children will be ‘homeless’ this Christmas.

Figures have found more than 20 families will spend this festive season living in temporary accommodation.

In North Somerset, 25 of these families are in this accommodation through Alliance Homes and one lives in a privately-run hostel.

North Somerset Council figures showed the longest stay of this type is more than 200 days while, on average, families stay for about 100 days.

Councillor Mike Bell said: “Nobody should be homeless, least of all families with children. But for the generation growing up now, this is the reality.

“Housing is often unaffordable and families find themselves in need of temporary and urgent support.

“The council should lead the way in building a new generation of council homes locally to put a roof over the heads of local people in housing need.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England

Readers react to perceived rise in drug dealing in parts of Weston town centre

Weston Museum. Picture: Keith Spicer

Changes to recycling and waste service for Christmas

The recycling service will be altered over Christmas.

Mental health deal extended for three years

Organiser Sally Kinley Mental health coffee morning being held to raise awareness and funds for North Somerset's wellbeing service at Curzon Cinema. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Most Read

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Drugs seized in north Norfolk village

Highfield Close in Great Ryburgh. Photo: Google

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Residents forum set up due to concerns over how town council operates

Mayor of Swaffham Colin Houghton has responded to concerns over the town council after a residents forum was set up. Picture: Ian Burt

Mother and girlfriend of young man killed in crash skydive together in his memory

Chantelle Dwyer and Sallie Denmark took part in a charity skydive in memory of Bradley Raper. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Latest from the Weston Mercury

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Twenty-six families living in temporary accommodation this Christmas

Frontline is appealing for more volunteers. Picture: Getty Images

The secret of weight loss - Don’t go it alone

Amy Baker, second from left, and other Consultants, with Slimming World Ambassador Peter Andre who hosted their awards ceremony. Picture: Slimming World

Changes to recycling and waste service for Christmas

The recycling service will be altered over Christmas.

M5 blocked after ‘multi-vehicle crash’

There are long delays on the M5 this afternoon. Picture: Highways England
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists