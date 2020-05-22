Advanced search

Thatchers unveil new cider ahead of bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 18:30 22 May 2020

Thatchers Cloudy Lemon Cider.

Thatchers

Thatchers have described the flavour as ‘doing its own zing’.

Renowned cidermaker, Thatchers, has announced the introduction of a new flavoured cider.

The family-run cidermakers, which operates out of Sandford’s Myrtle Farm, has released a new drink ready for the summer.

Described as ‘doing its own zing’, the new Cloudy Lemon tipple has been added to Thatcher’s cider collection.

This release follows the success of last year’s Haze and Gold editions across the UK.

The cider is made using dessert apples such as braeburn, gala and red spur.

Cloudy Lemon’s creators said: “These give it a crisp, sweet taste that’s finished with a refreshing, zesty zing from the juice of real lemons. Jonagold apples help give Thatchers Cloudy Lemon its natural cloudiness.”

The drink will be available to purchase in retailers across North Somerset such as Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Co-op.

Thatchers’ cider has been made on Myrtle Farm since 1904.

