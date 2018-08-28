Advanced search

Village club puts on classic car event

PUBLISHED: 21:00 02 January 2019

Simon Chilcott with his Ford 32 Roadster at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Simon Chilcott with his Ford 32 Roadster at Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Redhill Village Club held its classic car and motorcycle show last weekend.

Paul Sanders with his 1956 Ford F100 at the Redhill Classic Car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPaul Sanders with his 1956 Ford F100 at the Redhill Classic Car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People flocked to the village to admire the rare and vintage vehicles on display at the event, which took place on Saturday morning.

Motor-enthusiasts were treated to a selection of Fords, Morris Minors and an Austin Devon which all made an appearance on the day.

A rare Morris Minor Eight Series car from 1948 was at the show, and its type made by the manufacturer had been used by the Royal Mail until the 1970s.

Paul Sanders also brought along his Ford F100 vehicle which was made in 1956, and the F-Series’ most popular model is now in its 13th generation.

Rob Hopkins and his Ford Escort at the Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRob Hopkins and his Ford Escort at the Redhill classic car meet. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Other cars there on the day featured an Austin A40 Devon owned by Steve Couzens, which has a super-charged engine underneath the bonnet of the vehicle.

The event raised money for the village children’s play area fund.

