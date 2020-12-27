WSM nws 350ps wellbeing funding projects

Published: 7:00 AM December 27, 2020

More than £155,000 has gone to 11 good causes to help boost health and wellbeing in North Somerset.

Quartet Community Foundation is an independent charity, working across the West of England to support local organisations and philanthropists in their charitable giving.

Its grant-making supports the network of charitable organisations providing services and projects across the region and is aimed at those facing disadvantage in our local communities, to give as many people as possible the chance to fulfil their potential.

The Friends of Grove Park was granted £8,260 to connect Grove Park with voluntary sector groups offering mental health services in Weston to use the park to create and deliver therapeutic sessions with a focus on depression.

Community-based arts and health practice, Create Together CiC, bagged £9,046 to use art and craft activities to collaborate with people who may not otherwise get involved with arts activities.

Read Easy Weston received £1,970 to offer free literacy coaching to up to 11 adults, which includes an additional £450 for three tablet devices for online coaching.

Depending on demand, coaching for up to six additional adults may be provided.

Quartet gifted £20,000 to XTND- Improving Futures to further develop the support they provide families in Weston through positive active engagement to improve health and wellbeing.

The Strawberry Line Café Project CiC in Yatton earned £20,505 to employ an experienced job coach to lead and develop their employability project for job seeking adults with learning disabilities and for guided ride leader training for cyclists.

Quartet’s Julie Newman said: “As we head into a challenging winter living with Covid-19, I’m so pleased these grants are helping people with their health and wellbeing.



“North Somerset good causes are experiencing a double whammy of increased demand as they’re hit with a really difficult fundraising environment.

“These grants are crucial right now because North Somerset good causes need all the help they can get to support those most in need.”

Quartet Community Foundation was set up in 1987 and has awarded more than £50million to projects across the West of England.

It is part of a much larger network of community foundations covering the United Kingdom and is accredited by UK Community Foundations.