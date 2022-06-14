First draw in North Somerset community lottery THIS WEEKEND

The first draw in the North Somerset Community Lottery will take place this weekend - Credit: n/a

The first draw in a community lottery which aims to fund vital projects in North Somerset will be made this week.

On Saturday (June 18), a jackpot prize of £25,000 will be up for grabs for those matching six numbers in the North Somerset Community Lottery.

A number of other monetary prizes, as well as free tickets, are also up for grabs in the draw, as well as a special additional prize in the first draw - a Champagne Balloon Flight for two.

The lottery was launched by Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS), supported by North Somerset Council (NSC), in April.

It will see many local community and voluntary organisations, charities and not-for-profit organisations benefitting from the proceeds.

Paul Lucock, CEO of VANS, said: "We're excited for the future of the North Somerset Community Lottery because it brings another revenue stream to registered good cause organisations who need funds to enable them to continue doing the good things that they do within our communities.

"We have 50 local good cause organisations registered already and they are busy promoting the lottery to their supporters with more than 600 tickets sold for the first draw with still a few days to go.

"The North Somerset Community Lottery is an exciting weekly lottery that will raise money for good causes across our area and we hope people across North Somerset will want to play."

Tickets cost £1, with 60p going towards local charities, voluntary organisations and other good causes across North Somerset - compared to 28p in the pound for the National Lottery.

Local organisations from the voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) sector can register and set up their own lottery page and will receive 50p in every pound spent by players selecting them.

A further 10p in every pound will go into a general good causes fund with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT.

Players who don’t wish to support a specific cause can still take part in the Lottery, with 60p of their ticket price going into the general good causes fund, which will be distributed by VANS.

To buy a ticket, go to https://www.northsomersetcommunitylottery.co.uk/support/find-a-good-cause

North Somerset VCFSE organisations interested in registering for the Lottery should email info@vansmail.org.uk for more information.