Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

A further 12 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset.

Public Health England figures show that 299 people had been confirmed as testing positive for coronavirus by 9am yesterday (Sunday), up from 287 the same time on Friday. A week before, there were 254 cases.

It means cases have increased by four per cent over the weekend, the same rate of increase across the UK.

They were among the 7,006 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 99 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday a ‘conditional plan’ to begin lifting England’s coronavirus lockdown, allowing people to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday.

In an address to the nation Mr Johnson hoped the next step ‘at the earliest by June 1’ would be for some primary pupils to return to school.

He also announced a new Covid Alert System with five levels would govern how quickly lockdown restrictions could be eased.