Council offers £3,000 to help encourage workers to cycle
- Credit: Pixabay
Businesses across Weston and North Somerset can now apply for match-funded grants up to £3,000 to help encourage active travel initiatives.
North Somerset Council will hand out funds for on-site projects which enable more people to walk or cycle to work.
Previously, grants have been used to install scooter pods and bike shelters at schools and hospitals, buying e-cycle fleets for staff use and installing on-site showers to increase walking and cycling.
Cllr Mike Solomon, who oversees sustainable travel for the council, told the Mercury and Times: "Sometimes, small things can prevent people from choosing to walk to cycle. There might be no showers at work, no covered bike racks on-site or no signs pointing to traffic-free routes nearby.
"Our Active Travel grants can help solve these problems.
"By 50 per cent match-funding your investment up to a maximum of £3,000, we can help you make small changes to North Somerset workplaces, schools and community spaces, making them more attractive to people who are keen to walk and cycle."
To complete a grant application form, visit www.travelwest.info/for-businesses/grants-funding
Submissions will be assessed on a rolling basis so people are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for consideration.
