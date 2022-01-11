Council offers £3,000 to help encourage workers to cycle

North Somerset businesses can apply for £3,000 grants to encourage workers to cycle. - Credit: Pixabay

Businesses across Weston and North Somerset can now apply for match-funded grants up to £3,000 to help encourage active travel initiatives.

North Somerset Council will hand out funds for on-site projects which enable more people to walk or cycle to work.

Previously, grants have been used to install scooter pods and bike shelters at schools and hospitals, buying e-cycle fleets for staff use and installing on-site showers to increase walking and cycling.

Cllr Mike Solomon has said the smallest changes often encourage active travel. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mike Solomon, who oversees sustainable travel for the council, told the Mercury and Times: "Sometimes, small things can prevent people from choosing to walk to cycle. There might be no showers at work, no covered bike racks on-site or no signs pointing to traffic-free routes nearby.

"Our Active Travel grants can help solve these problems.

"By 50 per cent match-funding your investment up to a maximum of £3,000, we can help you make small changes to North Somerset workplaces, schools and community spaces, making them more attractive to people who are keen to walk and cycle."

To complete a grant application form, visit www.travelwest.info/for-businesses/grants-funding

Submissions will be assessed on a rolling basis so people are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for consideration.