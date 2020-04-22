Advanced search

Council to appeal for more support for care providers

PUBLISHED: 08:14 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 22 April 2020

Care providers will receive extra funding from North Somerset during the pandemic.

Highwaystarz-Photography

North Somerset Council has agreed a temporary increase to adult care provider fees to help them deal with the increased costs associated with Covid-19.

Council leaders say the extra cash will help, but they have vowed to press for furter funding to support care providers during the crisis.

The increases will be backdated to April 6 and remain in place until May 31, with a review next month to agree whether further payments are needed.

All care home placements made by North Somerset Council will benefit from a flat rate increase of £100 per week and home care payment rates will increase by £1 an hour – amounting to £143,962 a week or £1.871m over 12 weeks.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader of the council and executive member for adult care said: “Our care providers are doing a tremendous job of continuing to provide vital care to the most vulnerable members of our community and deserve our utmost respect. But respect and gratitude alone won’t see them through this crisis.

“While I’m pleased that we’re able to provide extra funding to help them deal with the increased pressures they’re currently facing, the additional funding we’ve received so far from government is unlikely to go far enough to meet the care system’s needs. We will continue to press for more funding to support our care providers.”

